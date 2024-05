Soto went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Orioles.

Soto cut the Yankees' deficit to 4-2 in the sixth inning with a 447-foot blast of Dean Kremer, his eighth homer of the year. Soto extended his hitting streak to eight games -- he's gone 10-for-30 with three homers and a 1.099 OPS in that span. The 25-year-old outfielder has gotten off to a stellar start in New York, slashing .325/.432/.588 with 24 RBI, 22 runs scored and two steals through his first 31 games.