Soto went 3-for-5 with a home run and five total RBI in Wednesday's 9-4 victory versus the Astros.

Soto put New York on the board in the first inning with a 440-foot two-run blast to center field. He added a run-scoring single in the second frame, an RBI groundout in the sixth and a run-scoring single in the eighth. Soto ranks second in the majors with 33 RBI on the campaign thanks largely to his nine homers and .423 batting average with runners in scoring position.