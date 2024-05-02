Soto went 1-for-3 with a walk and a pair of stolen bases in Wednesday's 2-0 win against the Orioles.

Soto made the most of his two times reaching base, swiping a bag after singling in the first inning and another after walking in the sixth. He was also caught trying to steal third following his second theft. Soto tied a career-high mark with 12 stolen bases last season, and he's on pace to surpass that through 32 games this year. The star outfielder has nabbed four thefts so far while adding a .325/.439/.575 slash line, eight home runs, 25 RBI and 22 runs.