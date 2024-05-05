Soto went 1-for-4 with three RBI during Sunday's 5-2 win over the Tigers. He struck out twice.

Soto had a rough go of it against Detroit starter Tarik Skubal, striking out twice against the tough lefty. However, Soto fared much better against southpaw reliever Andrew Chafin, clearing the bases with a seventh inning double to break a 2-2 tie and provide the winning runs for the Yankees. Soto's average stands at .316 with a .980 OPS, including eight homers, 28 RBI, 23 runs and four steals over 136 at-bats during his first season in the Bronx.