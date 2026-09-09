Soto went 2-for-4 with a double, a three-run home run and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 7-5 win over Miami.

The Mets jumped all over Sandy Alcantara early, with Soto supplying a three-run bomb in the second inning to give his team a 5-0 lead. Soto has logged two hits in each of his last two games and has three home runs since returning from the injured list Aug. 29. For the season, he is slashing .279/.400/.536 with eight steals (in 11 attempts), 24 home runs and 59 RBI across 401 plate appearances.