Soto was removed from Saturday's game against the Nationals after getting hit on the hand by a pitch, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Soto was taken out of the game immediately after taking a 91.7-mph sinker off his right hand in the ninth inning. The Mets will likely send him in for imaging and should provide an update on his status in the near future, but with just one game left in the season and the Mets out of the playoff picture, he may sit out New York's season finale if he's still feeling sore Sunday.