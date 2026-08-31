Soto is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

Soto appears to be receiving a planned day of rest after he made his return from the injured list Saturday following a five-week absence due to a Grade 2 calf strain. He served as a designated hitter for the final two games of the Mets' weekend series with the Astros, going 2-for-7 with a home run, a walk, two runs and two RBI. The Mets reinstated Mark Vientos (hand) from the injured list Monday and will insert him in the lineup at DH in Soto's stead.