Soto went 3-for-5 with a double and a three-run home run during the Mets' 6-3 win over the Phillies on Friday.

With the game tied 3-3 in the sixth, Soto doubled the Mets' run total after belting a 428-foot, three-run home run to center field off Orion Kerkering. It was the fourth home run in September for Soto and 26th of the year. Given the time he missed this season due to two stints on the IL, the superstar outfielder would need a major power surge over the final week of the regular season in order to reach the 30-homer mark for a fourth consecutive year.