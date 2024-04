Soto went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 5-3 win over the Rays.

The 25-year-old outfielder provided the game-winning blast in the seven inning off Chris Devenski, capping a five-run frame for the Yankees. Soto has gone yard in back-to-back contests, and four of his five homers on the year have come in the last 10 games -- a stretch in which he's slashing .361/.500/.778 with eight runs and 13 RBI.