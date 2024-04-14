Soto went 1-for-7 with a three-run home run, three walks and two total runs in Saturday's doubleheader sweep of Cleveland.

Soto drew a walk but was otherwise quiet with an 0-for-4 line in Game 1 of the twin bill. However, me made plenty of noise in the nightcap with a 408-foot, three-run blast in the fourth inning. The long ball was Soto's third this season, and he's added 15 RBI through 15 games. The star outfielder is off to a strong start to his tenure with New York, slashing .333/.458/.544 with a 14:10 BB:K through 72 plate appearances.