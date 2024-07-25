Soto went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and a walk in Wednesday's 12-3 loss to the Mets.

Soto's blast gave the Yankees a 2-1 lead in the third inning, but the Mets poured it on after that. The outfielder is one of 12 players in the majors so far this season to record at least 20 homers and 20 doubles -- he's at 26 long balls and 20 two-baggers after Wednesday. He's added a .311/.435/.599 slash line with 72 RBI, 83 runs scored and five stolen bases through 100 contests, and he's been even better in July by batting .342 with 15 extra-base hits over 18 games this month.