Soto went 1-for-3 with two walks and one strikeout during Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Astros.

It didn't take long for Soto to register his first hit in a Mets uniform, knocking a single off Framber Valdez into center field. Soto found base on balls in two of his next three plate appearances, and he had the chance to sneak out a win in his team debut in the ninth inning, but he chased on an outside slider from Josh Hader for the game-ending strikeout. Soto will look to give the Mets a bigger punch with his bat Friday against right-hander Tylor Megill, whom Soto has cracked two home runs off of across 11 plate appearances.