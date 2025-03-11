Soto went 2-for-3 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

The $765 million man is thoroughly enjoying his first spring training with the Mets, taking Sonny Gray deep in the third inning Monday. Soto is batting .444 (8-for-18) through eight Grapefruit League appearances, and five of those hits (two doubles, three homers) have gone for extra bases. The 26-year-old might see his power decline in the move from Yankee Stadium to Citi Field after he slugged a career-high 41 homers in 2024, but Soto has never posted an OBP below .400 in his career and has finished a season with an OPS lower than .900 only once.