Soto went 4-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and a walk in Friday's victory over the Rays.

The Yankees superstar was the offensive catalyst in the team's 6-1 win over Tampa Bay, reaching base in all five of his plate appearances. With this performance, Soto collected his second four-hit game in New York; the other happened against the White Sox on May 18. The free-agent-to-be is now slashing .303/.433/.569 with 23 homers, 78 runs scored and 66 RBI across 432 plate appearances this season.