Soto went 3-for-5 with two home runs and a double in Monday's win against the Rays, racking up four RBI and two runs scored.

Soto launched a solo home run in the seventh inning before belting a three-run home run in the eighth to extend the Yankees lead to 9-1. The 25-year-old has come out of the All-Star break on fire, going 11-for-18 (.611) with six extra-base hits, five RBI and seven runs scored in four contests. Soto has been magnificent in his first season in a Yankees uniform, slashing .307/.433/.575 with 25 home runs, 71 RBI and 82 runs scored in 98 games played.