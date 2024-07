Soto went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Orioles.

Soto scored a run in the first inning, crushed a solo home run in the fifth and then added a double in the ninth. The All-Star might not be too excited for the upcoming break, as he has logged eight hits and two long balls over his past four games. On the season, he is hitting .300 with 23 home runs, 66 RBI and 75 runs scored across 422 plate appearances.