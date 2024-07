Soto acknowledged after Thursday's game against the Rays that he'll have to continue playing through a hand injury for the next few weeks, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Soto originally suffered the injury June 28 and has gone 9-for-36 with two homers, four RBI and five runs scored in 11 games since. He had a particularly productive game Thursday, going 2-for-3 with a solo home run, but his numbers could be diminished until his hand has the chance to more fully heal.