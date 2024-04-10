Soto went 1-for-4 with a walk, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Marlins.

It's the first steal of the year for the 25-year-old outfielder, and he extended his run scored streak to four games. Soto tied his career high with 12 stolen bases in 2023, albeit in 17 attempts, so he is capable of making a contribution in the category. He's enjoying a fantastic start to his first season in pinstripes, and through 12 contests Soto has slashed .348/.456/.522 with two homers, seven runs and 11 RBI.