Soto was removed in the bottom of the ninth inning after suffering an apparent injury, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

According to Zuckerman, Soto appeared to suffer an injury while fielding a grounder in the top half of the ninth inning, and he was removed in the bottom half when it was his turn to hit. The location of the injury is unclear at this time, and he'll be considered day-to-day until more news is released by the club.