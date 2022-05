Soto went 2-for-3 with a home solo home run, a double, two walks and two runs scored Thursday against the Rockies.

Soto took Antonio Senzatela yard in the first inning to record his sixth home run of the season. After a relative lack of power early in the campaign, Soto has smacked three home runs in his last six starts. Overall, he has maintained a .271/.417/.510 line to go along with seven RBI and 21 runs scored across 120 plate appearances.