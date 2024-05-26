Finnegan struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning against the Mariners on Saturday to earn his 14th save of the season.

Finnegan dotted the inside corner to strike out Cal Raleigh before getting both Mitch Garver and Julio Rodriguez to ground out. With that, Finnegan is now up to 14 saves, two behind Emmanuel Clase and Ryan Helsley for the MLB lead. His last save prior to Saturday was May 14, as he went a while without being used and squandered a save chance, but Finnegan has only strengthened his grasp on the closer job in Washington with his performance this season. In turn he's also given the organization leverage in trade talks that will inevitably take place this summer.