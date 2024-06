Finnegan picked up his 20th save of the season Sunday against Miami, allowing one hit and zero walks while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Finnegan preserved a 3-1 Nationals lead to notch his 20th save of the season, third in the league behind only Ryan Helsley and Emmanuel Clase. The 32-year-old has been outstanding, compiling a 1.78 ERA and a 0.86 WHIP across 30.1 innings, converting 20-of-22 save chances.