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Tigers' Kyle Finnegan: Earns ninth hold

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Finnegan tossed 1.2 scoreless innings and earned a hold in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Twins. He walked one and struck out three.

Finnegan got the last two batters of the seventh inning and then worked through the eighth for the Tigers. With Kenley Jansen (pelvis) on the IL, Finnegan has gotten some run as Detroit's closer, but he's blown four saves in five chances this year. The Tigers have seemingly turned to Will Vest to end games instead, though Finnegan has been effective overall with a 2.01 ERA across 31.1 innings out of the bullpen this season. The righty also leads the team with nine holds.

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