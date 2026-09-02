Finnegan allowed five runs on three hits and two walks while retiring only one batter in relief during Tuesday's 15-2 loss to the Twins.

Finnegan didn't take the loss, as Detroit starter Troy Melton was also hit hard as he allowed seven runs (five earned) in 5.1 innings, but the righty reliever was wholly ineffective out of the bullpen. The 34-year-old saw his ERA climb from 3.27 to 4.07, and the rough performance comes on the heels of a month in which he posted a subpar 5.00 ERA and 1.67 WHIP across 10 appearances. Finnegan will look to turn things around in September, though he's not off to an encouraging start, and his fantasy value remains limited in a setup role for a team that is now 12 games below .500.