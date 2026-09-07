Finnegan (3-1) allowed an unearned run on two hits without recording an out to take the loss in Sunday's 3-2, 10-inning defeat to the Guardians.

Finnegan was tasked with navigating the bottom of the 10th inning in a 2-2 game, but he allowed two quick singles on five pitches to allow the automatic runner to score from second and take his first loss of the season. While he wasn't charged with any earned runs Sunday, the righty still continued his recent struggles, as he's sitting with an 8.76 ERA across his last 15 appearances to go along with two blown saves and a loss on his ledger. Overall, Finnegan has been better with a 3.86 ERA in 58.1 innings this season, though his 1.61 WHIP would easily be a new career worst.