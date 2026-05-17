Finnegan allowed a solo home run and a walk in an inning of relief in Saturday's 2-1, 10-inning loss to the Blue Jays.

Finnegan came on in the seventh inning with Detroit up 1-0 but promptly served up a game-tying home run to Yohendrick Pinango. That gave Finnegan his third blown save of the season. The righty reliever started the year with 11 straight scoreless appearances, and he's got a stellar 1.66 ERA overall, though he has allowed three earned runs over his last four outings. All three of Finnegan's blown saves have also come during this stretch.