Finnegan (2-3) earned the win in Tuesday's 10-inning victory over the Tigers, striking out three over 1.1 scoreless innings.

Finnegan struck out Colt Keith for the final out in the ninth, stranding the winning run on second base, before the Nats took a 5-4 lead in the top of the 10th. The right-hander would then set Detroit down in order in the bottom half, stranding the free runner to close out his second win this season. The 32-year-old Finnegan has been superb this year, allowing just two earned runs in his last 25.2 innings. Overall, he sports a 1.65 ERA with a 0.84 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB while converting 18 of 20 save chances across 27.1 innings.