Finnegan gave up a solo home run and struck out one in the ninth inning Wednesday to record his 19th save of the season in a 7-5 win over the Tigers.

Riley Greene took Finnegan deep with one out to make things interesting, but the right-hander slammed the door shut from there. Finnegan's served up three homers in his last 10 appearances, a worrying trend, but those account for the only three earned runs he's allowed during that stretch. On the season, he sports a 1.91 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 30:10 K:BB through 28.1 innings.