Finnegan earned the save in Saturday's 12-11 win against the Rockies, allowing one run on one hit and one walk with three strikeouts in the ninth inning.

Finnegan was called upon to protect a 12-10 lead in the ninth inning and made things interesting, surrendering an RBI triple to Mickey Moniak before ending the game with a strikeout. On the year, the 33-year-old is a perfect 7-for-7 in save chances with a 2.08 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB across 8.2 innings.