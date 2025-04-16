Finnegan struck out two batters in a scoreless inning and earned a save against the Pirates on Tuesday.
Finnegan retired all three batters he faced to quickly close out the 3-0 victory. He's converted each of his six save chances this season and has thrown 4.2 consecutive scoreless frames. His ERA dropped to 1.17 with an 8:4 K:BB across 7.2 innings.
