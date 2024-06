Finnegan earned the save Sunday, striking out one in a perfect inning against Atlanta.

Finnegan entered the ninth after a Jarred Kelenic blast cut the Washington lead to three and needed only 11 pitches to finish off Atlanta and secure his 18th save in 20 opportunities. Finnegan has contributed 23 scoreless outings over 26 appearances spanning 26 innings this season, lowering his ERA to 1.73 and WHIP to 0.88 with Sunday's effort.