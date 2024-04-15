Thomas went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and three RBI during Sunday's 7-6 loss to Oakland.

Thomas collected a home run and two singles with each hit driving in a run for the Nationals as he drove in half of their six runs on the day. Thomas has struggled to start the season with eight hitless efforts among 15 games played and only one hit in his previous 17 at-bats prior to Sunday. However, Sunday marked his second home run, second three-hit effort and fourth multi-hit performance of the season.