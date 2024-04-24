Share Video

Link copied!

Thomas was removed from Tuesday's game against the Dodgers with an apparent leg injury, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Thomas appeared to tweak his left leg while stealing a base in the fifth inning, though he remained in the game briefly before being replaced on defense ahead of the seventh. The Nationals will take a closer look at him in the clubhouse and should offer more information on his status in the near future.

More News