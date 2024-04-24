Thomas was removed from Tuesday's game against the Dodgers with an apparent leg injury, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Thomas appeared to tweak his left leg while stealing a base in the fifth inning, though he remained in the game briefly before being replaced on defense ahead of the seventh. The Nationals will take a closer look at him in the clubhouse and should offer more information on his status in the near future.
