Thomas went 0-for-2 with two walks, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Astros.

The 28-year-old outfielder has stolen bags in back-to-back games and has gone 4-for-4 on steal attempts over the last seven contests, but that's been his only consistent source of fantasy value. Thomas is slashing a rough .179/.247/.250 through 93 plate appearances with two homers, 10 steals, six runs and 10 RBI as he struggles to reproduce his breakout 2023 campaign.