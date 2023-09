Garcia went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and a walk in a loss to the Brewers on Saturday.

Garcia recorded the only extra-base hit of the game for Washington with his third-inning solo homer against Corbin Burnes. The infielder added another RBI with a bases-loaded walk in the sixth. Garcia was recalled Sept. 8 from an extended stay in the minors and had been struggling since his return prior to Saturday, going 2-for-22 over his first eight games back.