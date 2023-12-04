Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Monday that Garcia is not guaranteed the second base job going into next season, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Garcia battled through a disappointing 2023 campaign, slashing just .266/.304/.385 while spending some time back in the minors. The 23-year-old remains talented and would seem to be the odds-on favorite to man second base on Opening Day for the Nationals, but the gig won't be handed to him. Jake Alu, Ildemaro Vargas and Jeter Downs represent potential alternatives to Garcia at the keystone.