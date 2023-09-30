Garcia went 2-for-5 with a double and a run in Friday's 10-6 win over Atlanta.

Since returning to the majors Sept. 8 after a five-week stint at Triple-A Rochester, Garcia has restored some faith that he might be the Nationals' long-term answer at second base. After going just 2-for-22 in his first eight games following his call-up, Garcia has caught fire at the plate and has climbed up the batting order accordingly. He's slashing .419/.457/.721 with seven extra-base hits over his last 12 games and has batted out of the No. 5 spot in five straight contests.