Garcia went 4-for-9 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and an additional run scored over both games of Sunday's doubleheader versus Atlanta.

The infielder has hit safely in five straight games, four of which have been multi-hit efforts. Garcia is hitting .500 (11-for-22) over that short span, which has raised his batting average from .252 to .265 for the year. He's up to nine homers, 49 RBI, 59 runs scored and nine stolen bases over 117 contests this season. His improved stretch of hitting has helped him stay in the lineup regularly in recent weeks.