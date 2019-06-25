Denaburg allowed three hits and two walks over four scoreless innings for the GCL Nationals on Monday. He struck out five.

The Nats' first-round pick in 2018, Denaburg didn't pitch at all after signing last year and was held back to start this season due to concerns over biceps tendinitis in his last year of high school, but the time off didn't seem to hurt the 19-year-old at all as he dazzled in his professional debut. The organization won't rush him, but if he continues overmatching Gulf Coast League hitters, a bump up to a full-season Rookie league before the end of the season wouldn't be a surprise.