The Nationals announced Sunday that Denaburg (shoulder) recently underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Denaburg was believed to be entering 2021 at full health after having recovered from the arthroscopic right shoulder surgery he required in October 2019, but the 2018 first-round pick has yet another new arm injury to contend with. He'll end up missing the entire 2021 season and a large portion of the 2022 campaign while he recovers from the elbow injury. Given that he has yet to pitch at a full-season affiliate and now has two major arm procedures on his ledger, the 21-year-old doesn't look like an especially enticing player to hold in dynasty leagues.