Nationals' Matt Adams: Will return this weekend
Adams (foot) is expected to return to the field Friday or Saturday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Adams suffered a foot blister that caused him to sit out Tuesday's Grapefruit League affair with Miami, but it appears as though he's nearing a return to action. The 29-year-old will likely serve as the backup first baseman to Ryan Zimmerman this season, while occasionally sprinkling in a start in left field.
