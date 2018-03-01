Adams (foot) is expected to return to the field Friday or Saturday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Adams suffered a foot blister that caused him to sit out Tuesday's Grapefruit League affair with Miami, but it appears as though he's nearing a return to action. The 29-year-old will likely serve as the backup first baseman to Ryan Zimmerman this season, while occasionally sprinkling in a start in left field.