Cronin (back) was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Monday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
The Nationals did some 40-man roster housecleaning Monday and Cronin has lost his spot. Cronin, who has never appeared in the majors, underwent back surgery in August and it's unclear when he might be ready to pitch again.
