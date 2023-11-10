Cronin (back) was sent outright Friday to Triple-A Rochester, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Cronin passed through waivers unclaimed after being designated for assignment by the Nationals on Monday. The 26-year-old left-hander battled back problems in 2023 and struggled to a 5.02 ERA and 13:14 K:BB in 14.1 innings with Triple-A Rochester. He underwent surgery in August to repair a herniated disc.