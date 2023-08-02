Cronin announced Wednesday via his personal Instagram account that he underwent season-ending surgery to address a herniated disc.

Cronin hadn't pitched for Triple-A Rochester since mid-May due to what was a previously undisclosed injury, but the 25-year-old left-hander took to social media to shed more light on his situation. In his post, Cronin noted that he had been dealing with left shoulder and arm pain for two years, but it wasn't until he had his spine examined last month that doctors were able to determine the source of his discomfort. Cronin, who occupies a spot on the Nationals' 40-man roster, is without a clear timeline to resume full baseball activities and may face an uphill battle to gain clearance for the start of spring training.