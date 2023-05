Cronin (undisclosed) was placed on the 7-day injured list Tuesday at Triple-A Rochester, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

There is no official diagnosis yet, but Cronin had been struggling badly with Rochester this season after looking like one of the more promising young relievers in the Nationals' system last year. He posted a 2.42 ERA with 56 strikeouts over 52 innings between Double-A and Triple-A in 2022. Here in 2023, he's showing a 5.02 ERA and 13:14 K:BB through 14.1 frames.