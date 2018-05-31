Nationals' Max Scherzer: Dominates O's on Wednesday

Scherzer (9-1) picked up the win in Wednesday's 2-0 victory over the Orioles, scattering two hits and a walk over eight scoreless innings while striking out 12.

Coming off his worst start of the season, Scherzer took out his frustrations on an overmatched Baltimore lineup that didn't even get a runner into scoring position until Manny Machado's one-out double in the seventh inning. The Nats ace has now struck out double-digit batters in eight of 12 starts this season, and he'll carry a 1.92 ERA into his next outing Tuesday at home against the Rays.