Nationals' Max Scherzer: Dominates O's on Wednesday
Scherzer (9-1) picked up the win in Wednesday's 2-0 victory over the Orioles, scattering two hits and a walk over eight scoreless innings while striking out 12.
Coming off his worst start of the season, Scherzer took out his frustrations on an overmatched Baltimore lineup that didn't even get a runner into scoring position until Manny Machado's one-out double in the seventh inning. The Nats ace has now struck out double-digit batters in eight of 12 starts this season, and he'll carry a 1.92 ERA into his next outing Tuesday at home against the Rays.
More News
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Wins eighth game Friday without best stuff•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Strikes out 13•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Start postponed again•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Start postponed•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Bypasses Roark in pitching schedule•
-
Nationals' Max Scherzer: Continues to dominate•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart