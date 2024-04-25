Scherzer (back) is scheduled to make his next rehab start Tuesday with Double-A Frisco, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Scherzer will look to push up his pitch count in his second rehab outing after he struck out four over 2.1 innings (52 pitches) while allowing three earned runs on five hits and no walks in his 2024 debut Wednesday with Triple-A Round Rock. Since Scherzer missed all of spring training while completing his recovery from Dec. 15 surgery to address a herniated disc in his back, he could require an additional rehab start after Tuesday to get fully stretched out. The right-hander looks on track to return from the 15-day injured list to make his season debut for the Rangers in early May.