Scherzer (4-9) notched the win Sunday against the Reds, striking out seven while allowing one run on six hits and one walk in seven innings.

In what may have been his final major-league start, Scherzer put forth a vintage display Sunday. The future Hall of Famer worked seven innings for just the second time all year, generating an outstanding 19 whiffs and emptying the tank for a season-high 114 pitches on just three days' rest. Scherzer, 42, is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and he'll decide over the winter if he's ready to hang up his cleats following a decorated 19-year big-league career. He appeared to be on his last legs in the first half, working to a 10.23 ERA and 1.73 WHIP over 22 innings before the All-Star break, but Scherzer did show signs of life with a 4.16 ERA and 1.20 WHIP across 62.2 frames after the break.