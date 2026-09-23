Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Wednesday that Scherzer could pitch on short rest Sunday versus the Reds, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

Scherzer is starting the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader in Baltimore, but it might not be his final outing of the season. Bringing the 42-year-old back on short rest could serve two purposes. One is that the impending free agent would get to pitch in front of the home crowd in Toronto one more time. Another is that Scherzer is currently 11 strikeouts behind Justin Verlander on the all-time list, so he could pad that total this weekend. Scherzer has yet to commit one way or another in regard to continuing his career in 2027.