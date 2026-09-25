Scherzer could be the starter for the Blue Jays' regular-season finale against the Reds on Sunday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With the Blue Jays eliminated from playoff contention, Sunday's game could be Scherzer's final start in his major-league career, in what would be in front of the home crowd at Rogers Centre. It hasn't exactly been the final season that the veteran right-hander has hoped for, with Scherzer sporting a 3-9 record (across 17 starts) with a 6.14 ERA and 1.36 WHIP across 77.2 innings. Still, Sunday's matinee would be the opportunity for Scherzer to end his career on a high note, assuming he hangs up the cleats during the offseason.